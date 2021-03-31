Genius Brands emphasizes cash focus in update; shares rise 2.4%
- Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) has issued a business update as part of its annual shareholder letter.
- Shares are up 2.4%.
- CEO Andy Heyward says the company is in investing mode - building a catalog, building brands and investing in broadcast infrastructure and human capital.
- "Revenues and Earnings will not be financial metrics now that we are focused on," he writes. "We are instead focused on cash. If we use our cash smartly as we intend, then we believe revenues and earnings will follow."
- The company has $140M in cash and zero debt, he notes. Another 40M warrants when exercised will yield another $100M in cash.
- That will be used for producing upcoming tentpole series Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten, Shaq's Garage, and Rainbow Rangers; developing new animated brands; marketing and growing its Kartoon Channel; and for acquisitions (it's hired Bedi Singh as a consultant for M&A).
- The company's deal with Marvel means a package of rights tied to Stan Lee, including post-Marvel IP, Lee's name and likeness, signature and merchandising.
- "I want to share the many opportunities we are currently engaged with, and why all of us inside Genius Brands are enthusiastic for the future," Heyward says. "Of course, there are items in the works which are sensitive, and involve prominent third parties and we cannot speak of until if and when they are official and can be announced."