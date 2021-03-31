Takeda offloads select OTC and non-core assets to Orifarm for $670M
- Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK -1.0%) completed its earlier announced sale of a portfolio of select products to Orifarm for $670M; portfolio includes ~130 OTC and prescription pharmaceutical products sold in Europe, and two manufacturing sites located in Denmark and Poland.
- The development was initiated in April 2020.
- In FY20, the portfolio generated ~$240M in net sales led by sales of cough/cold and vitamin OTC brands, along with prescription products such as Warfarub and Levaxin, and other strong regional brands.
- Also, Takeda and Orifarm have entered into manufacturing and supply agreements wherein Takeda will continue to manufacture select products on behalf of Orifarm.
- Sale proceeds to be used for reducing its debt and accelerate deleveraging towards its target of 2x net debt/adjusted EBITDA within FY21-FY23.
- Since January 2019 until date, Takeda has exceeded its $10B non-core asset divestiture target and has announced 12 deals for a total value of up to ~$12.9B.