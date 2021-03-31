Credit Suisse credit outlook changed to negative by Moody's (updated)
Mar. 31, 2021 11:41 AM ETCredit Suisse Group AG (CS)CS, NMRBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Moody's Investors Service joins S&P Global Ratings in revising Credit Suisse's (CS -4.7%) outlook to negative from stable.
- Thus far, Fitch hasn't issued a note on the bank that's warned of significantly losses stemming from a U.S.-based hedge fund that defaulted on margin calls. That's apparently a reference to Bill Hwang's Archegos Capital, which was forced to liquidate over last weekend.
- Credit Suisse Group's Aa3 long-term senior unsecured debt and deposit ratings of its principal bank subsidiary are affirmed by Moody's.
- The negative outlook reflects "emerging signs of a higher-than-anticipated risk appetite or potential deficiencies in its risk management, audit, compliance or governance control processes and frameworks" as seen by its likely material loss from unwinding leveraged equity and derivatives exposures to the hedge fund client.
- That comes after the company's risk related to the collapse of Greensill and the resulting winding down of CS's supply chain finance funds.
- Moody's also points to potential strain on the bank's financial profile and reputational risk, which could lead to client defections.
- Update at 12:01 PM ET: Moody's Japan K.K. also changed its outlook on Nomura Holdings (NMR -2.9%), which warned of a loss of ~$2B, to negative from stable and affirmed Nomura's Baa1 long-term issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings.
- S&P didn't change its ratings outlook on Nomura, saying "we believe Nomura group can absorb the negative impact." Still, S&P will review Nomura group's risk management system from the perspective of credit concentration and validity of hedging.
- On March 30, S&P revised Credit Suisse's outlook to negative as the reasons behind the material loss may reveal deficiencies in the bank's risk management system or risk appetite.