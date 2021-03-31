PACCAR Q1 truck deliveries reduced by 3K led by semiconductor shortage

Mar. 31, 2021 12:56 PM ETPACCAR Inc (PCAR)PCARBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • The semiconductor shortage has reduced PACCAR's (PCAR +0.5%) truck deliveries in 1Q21 by ~3K vehicles to ~42K vehicles (vs. 40.8K vehicles delivered in 4Q20).
  • PACCAR anticipates that the semiconductor shortage will continue in the second quarter; North American and European truck industry orders continue to be very strong.
  • The company's 2021 truck industry retail sales forecast remains unchanged.
  • A recent winter storm in Texas and fire at a Renesas chip fab have left Q2 automotive output "as exposed" to the global chip quarter as Q1, according to IHS Markit. Semi supplies might not stabilize until Q4. (Read more: Global chip shortage could cost automakers 1.3M production vehicles in Q2)
