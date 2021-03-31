FibroGen surges as BofA upgrade stock expecting Roxadustat approval
Mar. 31, 2021 12:58 PM ETFibroGen, Inc. (FGEN)FGENBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Given its ~16.1% loss in the year so far, FibroGen (FGEN +7.8%) is attractively valued, argue the analysts at Bank of America as they upgrade the stock to buy from neutral.
- However, assuming a more conservative loss of exclusivity assumptions related to roxadustat in the U.S., the price target has been slashed ~4.1% to $47.00 per share indicating a ~51.1% upside to the previous close.
- With a ~24.6% loss in early March on the news of an AdCom meeting scheduled to review the marketing application for Roxadustat for anemia of chronic kidney disease, the analyst Jason M. Gerberry, and the team argue that Fibrogen shares imply a negligible U.S/EU market opportunity.
- Having evaluated multiple scenarios, the analysts conclude that the risk/reward tradeoff into the AdCom meeting as ‘favorable’ with a higher probability of success estimated for non-dialysis-dependent indication.
- In February 2020, FibroGen announced that the FDA accepted its marketing application for roxadustat to treat anemia of CKD in both non-dialysis-dependent and dialysis-dependent patients The PDUFA date of December 20 was later pushed back to March 20.