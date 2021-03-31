United Microelectronics reportedly increasing prices by up to 20%
- United Microelectronics (UMC +2.2%) pure-play foundry peer Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing will raise their prices by 10-20% starting in April.
- DigiTimes sources say the increased pricing will primarily apply to new orders and any order that comes with a short lead time.
- Price increases help foundries with the expensive task of adding capacity, a top priority during a global semiconductor shortage.
- Earlier today, research firm IHS Markit said the shortage, prolonged after a Texas power outage and a fabrication fire, could stretch into the fourth quarter.