United Microelectronics reportedly increasing prices by up to 20%

  • United Microelectronics (UMC +2.2%) pure-play foundry peer Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing will raise their prices by 10-20% starting in April.
  • DigiTimes sources say the increased pricing will primarily apply to new orders and any order that comes with a short lead time.
  • Price increases help foundries with the expensive task of adding capacity, a top priority during a global semiconductor shortage.
  • Earlier today, research firm IHS Markit said the shortage, prolonged after a Texas power outage and a fabrication fire, could stretch into the fourth quarter.
