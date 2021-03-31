Triumph Group forms joint venture with Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance

Mar. 31, 2021 1:40 PM ETTriumph Group, Inc. (TGI)TGIBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • To deliver world class service and value to customers, Triumph Group (TGI -0.2%) and Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance has formed a joint venture to overhaul nacelles for next generation aircraft at Triumph's Hot Springs, Arkansas repair facility.
  • Johann Panier, SVP Business Development & Strategy AFI KLM E&M said, "We are delighted to enhance our partnership with Triumph Group, a world class company. This close collaboration will strengthen our global network of subsidiaries and joint ventures supporting operators worldwide and with such a partner, we are able to offer the best local services to airlines in the Americas."
