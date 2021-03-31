Mitsubishi UFJ Financial revises earnings target higher

  • Mitsubishi UFJ Financial (MUFG -2.9%) revised its earnings target for profits attributable to owners of parent for fiscal year ending Mar.31, 2021 to ¥750B from prior target of ¥600B.
  • The company forecasts an increase in net operating profits (effect of ~¥50B on profits attributable to owners of parent) led by constant progress in business performance and an improvement in realized net gains/losses on equity securities (effect of ~¥30B) due to rises in the stock market.
  • It also forecasts an increase in equity earnings from equity method investees and gains from investment in equity-method affiliate Morgan Stanley (effect of ~¥70B).
  • Dividend forecasts of ¥12.5 for the fiscal year end remain unchanged.
