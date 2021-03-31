Google set to welcome some employees back to offices next month - Axios
Mar. 31, 2021 2:38 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG)GOOG, GOOGLBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Google (GOOG +1.2%, GOOGL +1.3%) is telling workers today that it expects some U.S. employees can return to the office in the coming month, Axios reports.
- That's falling in line with growing overtures from big tech to at least partially reopen offices - though the companies are more likely than those in other industries to follow a hybrid model allowing for remote work. Facebook, Microsoft and others are making similar announcements.
- “In the United States, the situation is also mixed and we must continue to stay vigilant to prevent a new wave of the virus," Chief People Officer Fionna Cicconi says in a mail to workers seen by Axios.
- "We are also seeing some hopeful improvements in parts of the country. I’m happy to say that over the next month, it is likely we’ll begin to welcome Googlers back to some of our U.S. offices on a voluntary basis," Cicconi says.
- Employees won't be required to come back to the office until at least September, and while the company is encouraging vaccinations, it's not requiring them.
- It's also expanding some pandemic-related benefits, according to the report.