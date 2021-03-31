Hess hiked at Mizuho on higher sustaining free cash flow yield
Mar. 31, 2021 2:58 PM ETHess Corporation (HES)HESBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Hess (HES -0.3%) wobbles near breakeven even after Mizuho Securities upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $94 price target, hiked from $76, citing the company's "differentiated production and cash flow growth outlook."
- Sustaining capital requirements generally are "lower for E&Ps with an offshore presence than capital budgets imply. This means higher sustaining free cash flow yield and likely higher capacity for cash return as projects come online and balance sheets normalize," Mizuho analyst Vincent Lovaglio writes.
- Hess is "the most significant beneficiary from this analysis considering the 9B boe resource opportunity at Stabroek," according to Lovaglio, adding that Liza-2's start-up next year and leverage dropping to sub-2x pave the way for cash return growth and re-rating of shares closer to net asset value.
- Hess is significantly undervalued and will boast a double-digit free cash flow yield in a few years from its Guyana assets alone, The Value Portfolio writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.