February farm prices received index up 6.3% M/M
- The February Prices Received Index 2011 Base, at 95.7, +6.3% from January 2021 and +5.6% from February 2020.
- The crop production index +11.0% M/M to 98.1; the livestock index was +1.7% at 93.4.
- Food grains +6.7% M/M and +11.0% Y/Y.
- Feed grains +12.0% M/M and +27.0% Y/Y.
- Oilseeds +15.0% M/M and +25.0% Y/Y.
- Fruits and nuts +0.2% M/M and +5.9% Y/Y.
- Vegetable and melon -19.0% M/M and -13.0% Y/Y.
- Other crop +1.6% M/M and +8.8% Y/Y.
- Dairy -2.3% M/M and -9.5% Y/Y.
- Related ETFs: DBA, RJA, DAG, JJA, OTC:AGA, AGF, FUD, UAG, TAGS, OTC:ADZ