Micron Technology EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue
Mar. 31, 2021
- Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU): FQ2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.98 beats by $0.03; GAAP EPS of $0.53 misses by $0.15.
- Revenue of $6.24B (+30.0% Y/Y) beats by $30M.
- Gross margin of 32.9% vs. consensus of 31.7% (guided 32%-33%).
- Operating cash flow of $3.06B vs. $1.97B for the prior quarter and $2B for the same period last year.
- 3Q21 Guidance: Revenue $7.1B ± $200M; Gross margin 41.5% ± 1%; GAAP Diluted EPS $1.52 ± $0.07; and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $1.62 ± $0.07.
- Shares +2.44%.
