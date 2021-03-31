FuboTV, Cubs broadcaster Marquee sign carriage deal (updated)

Mar. 31, 2021 4:12 PM ETfuboTV Inc. (FUBO)FUBOBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor16 Comments
  • FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) and Marquee Sports Network have signed a carriage agreement that will bring Chicago Cubs baseball to the streaming platform in coming weeks.
  • Subscribers will get access to all Marquee programming, which includes non-nationally televised regular-season Cubs games, pregame/postgame shows, exclusive content, original programming and more, fuboTV says.
  • The platform boasts more regional sports networks in its base package than any other live TV streaming platform, it says.
  • “Our Fubo Gaming subsidiary is headquartered in Chicago, and the Midwest market, particularly Indiana and Iowa where we recently closed market access agreements, will be a key cluster for our gaming strategy in the future,” says CEO David Gandler.
  • Updated 4:27 p.m.: FUBO shares are up 3.5% after hours.
