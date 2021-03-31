ChickenSoup Entertainment EPS beats by $0.03, misses on revenue
Mar. 31, 2021 4:13 PM ETChicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (CSSE)CSSEBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- ChickenSoup Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.79 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $20.2M (-18.5% Y/Y) misses by $2M.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $2.8M, compared to $5.9M in the year-ago period.
- As of Dec. 31, 2020, the company had $14.7Mof cash and cash equivalents compared to $6.4M at Dec. 31, 2019
- "Our Distribution and Production business grew over 200% year-over-year and Crackle has seen strong viewership increases in the first quarter with continued increases in viewership of our original and exclusive content," chairman & CEO William J. Rouhana Jr. commented.
