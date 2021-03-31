ChickenSoup Entertainment EPS beats by $0.03, misses on revenue

  • ChickenSoup Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.79 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $20.2M (-18.5% Y/Y) misses by $2M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $2.8M, compared to $5.9M in the year-ago period.
  • As of Dec. 31, 2020, the company had $14.7Mof cash and cash equivalents compared to $6.4M at Dec. 31, 2019
  • "Our Distribution and Production business grew over 200% year-over-year and Crackle has seen strong viewership increases in the first quarter with continued increases in viewership of our original and exclusive content," chairman & CEO William J. Rouhana Jr. commented.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.