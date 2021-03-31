Dave & Buster's points to positive enterprise-level EBITDA as recovery sign
Mar. 31, 2021 4:18 PM ETDave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY)PLAYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) reports comparable sales fell off 70% in Q4 to edge past the consensus mark of -72.1%. Sales at fully operational comparable stores were down 52% from the 2019 levels.
- The company generated an EBITDA loss of $20.1M in the quarter vs. -$32.4M consensus.
- Q1 update: "During the first eight weeks of the first quarter, sales at our fully operational comp stores achieved 74% of 2019 levels with total sales of approximately $150 million, representing our strongest performance since COVID started. We achieved our second consecutive month of positive enterprise level EBITDA in the month of February, the first full month of fiscal 2021, and expect to generate enterprise-level EBITDA profitability for the first quarter, a significant milestone in our ongoing business recovery."
- Dave & Buster's guides for revenue of $210M to $220M for Q1 and for positive enterprise-level EBITDA.
- Dave & Buster's is up 0.55% in AH trading. Shares of D&B are up more than 56% YTD.