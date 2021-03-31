Verint Systems EPS beats by $0.20, beats on revenue

Mar. 31, 2021 4:19 PM ETVerint Systems Inc. (VRNT)VRNTBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.98 beats by $0.20; GAAP EPS of -$0.34 misses by $0.52.
  • Revenue of $349M (-0.1% Y/Y) beats by $4.34M.
  • New Perpetual License Equivalents (PLE) bookings up 15% Y/Y with approximately half of PLE bookings derived from SaaS.
  • Exited the year with strong cloud momentum driving remaining performance obligations to $636M, representing backlog growth of 29% Y/Y.
  • FY22 Outlook: Revenue: $860M with a range of +/- 2%; Cloud Revenue Growth: 30% to 35%; Diluted EPS: $2.20 at the midpoint of our revenue guidance.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.