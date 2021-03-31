Verint Systems EPS beats by $0.20, beats on revenue
Mar. 31, 2021 4:19 PM ETVerint Systems Inc. (VRNT)VRNTBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.98 beats by $0.20; GAAP EPS of -$0.34 misses by $0.52.
- Revenue of $349M (-0.1% Y/Y) beats by $4.34M.
- New Perpetual License Equivalents (PLE) bookings up 15% Y/Y with approximately half of PLE bookings derived from SaaS.
- Exited the year with strong cloud momentum driving remaining performance obligations to $636M, representing backlog growth of 29% Y/Y.
- FY22 Outlook: Revenue: $860M with a range of +/- 2%; Cloud Revenue Growth: 30% to 35%; Diluted EPS: $2.20 at the midpoint of our revenue guidance.
