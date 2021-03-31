Chart Industries buys 5% stake in Transform Materials, signs commercial MoU
- Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) acquires a 5% interest in sustainable chemical technology company Transform Materials for $25M, and signs a binding commercial MoU for commercial collaboration and equipment supply arrangements for Chart to supply Transform projects.
- Transform Materials uses microwave plasma to convert natural gas into acetylene and hydrogen via a net carbon-negative process that converts the methane in natural gas into high-value products suitable for direct use or downstream reactions.
- Transform's process has been adopted via a global licensing agreement with DSM Nutritional Products Ltd., with "multiple other commercial pipeline opportunities" this year in North America and Europe.
