Chart Industries buys 5% stake in Transform Materials, signs commercial MoU

Mar. 31, 2021 4:21 PM ETChart Industries, Inc. (GTLS)GTLSBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) acquires a 5% interest in sustainable chemical technology company Transform Materials for $25M, and signs a binding commercial MoU for commercial collaboration and equipment supply arrangements for Chart to supply Transform projects.
  • Transform Materials uses microwave plasma to convert natural gas into acetylene and hydrogen via a net carbon-negative process that converts the methane in natural gas into high-value products suitable for direct use or downstream reactions.
  • Transform's process has been adopted via a global licensing agreement with DSM Nutritional Products Ltd., with "multiple other commercial pipeline opportunities" this year in North America and Europe.
  • Chart Industries' entry into the hydrogen market is "a big deal for Mr. Market," but the stock is overpriced, Long Player says in a neutral analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.
