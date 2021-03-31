TreeHouse Foods announces commercial organizational leadership
Mar. 31, 2021 4:24 PM ETTreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS)THSBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) announces that Sean Lewis has been promoted to Senior VP and chief customer officer, reporting to Mr. Jackson, and will join the executive leadership team.
- Mr. Lewis most recently served as VP of Sales, National & Regional West.
- Kevin G. Jackson, who has been serving as interim Chief Commercial Officer since January, will continue in this role on a permanent basis.
- Mr. Jackson will also retain his leadership role as President, Snacking & Beverages, and continue to report to CEO.
- "Over the last few years, we purposefully structured our commercial organization to become more customer centric and to make it simpler for customers to do business with us. These appointments represent an important evolution of this commitment, and I am confident that Kevin and Sean are well suited to build on our past progress and drive our commercial organization forward, as we execute on our strategy and create value for our stakeholders." said Steve Oakland, CEO.