Arcimoto EPS misses by $0.08, misses on revenue

Mar. 31, 2021 4:29 PM ETArcimoto, Inc. (FUV)FUVBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV): FY GAAP EPS of -$0.63 misses by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $2.18M (+122.4% Y/Y) misses by $0.84M.
  • During the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, Arcimoto produced 117 model year 2020 vehicles, and delivered 97 (+110% Y/Y) vehicles to customers.
  • As of Dec. 31, 2020, the company had 4,717 net FUV pre-orders placed with small refundable deposits or fleet order commitments, representing an increase of 520, or ~12%, from the 4,197 pre-orders as of Dec. 31, 2019.
  • As of Dec. 31, 2020, company reported $39.4M in cash and cash equivalents, representing an increase in cash and cash equivalents of ~$33.6M from Dec. 31, 2019
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.