Arcimoto EPS misses by $0.08, misses on revenue
Mar. 31, 2021 Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV)
- Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV): FY GAAP EPS of -$0.63 misses by $0.08.
- Revenue of $2.18M (+122.4% Y/Y) misses by $0.84M.
- During the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, Arcimoto produced 117 model year 2020 vehicles, and delivered 97 (+110% Y/Y) vehicles to customers.
- As of Dec. 31, 2020, the company had 4,717 net FUV pre-orders placed with small refundable deposits or fleet order commitments, representing an increase of 520, or ~12%, from the 4,197 pre-orders as of Dec. 31, 2019.
- As of Dec. 31, 2020, company reported $39.4M in cash and cash equivalents, representing an increase in cash and cash equivalents of ~$33.6M from Dec. 31, 2019
