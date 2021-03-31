Underwriter exercises over-allotment option in Universe Pharmaceuticals IPO
Mar. 31, 2021 4:52 PM ETUniverse Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC)UPCBy: SA News Team
- Universe Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:UPC) announces that the underwriter of its previously announced initial public offering has exercised the option to purchase an additional 750K shares at $5/share for additional gross proceeds of $3.75M.
- After giving effect to the full exercise of the over-allotment option, the total number of shares sold by the company increased to 5.75M with gross proceeds of $28.75M.
- Proceeds will be used for upgrading and expanding the company’s manufacturing facilities, conducting research and development, branding, advertising and marketing, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.
- Shares up more than 2% after market.