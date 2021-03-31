Empire State Realty gets a new $850M revolving credit line

  • Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) closes on an $850M, four-year revolving credit agreement that replaces an existing undrawn credit facility that was set to mature on Aug. 29, 2021.
  • The new unsecured facility has an initial maturity of March 31, 2025 and can be extended by two, six-month periods at the company's option.
  • It also has a sustainability-linked pricing mechanism that reduces the borrowing spread if certain benchmarks are achieved this year.
  • The new facility "maintains our robust liquidity position and extends our balance sheet flexibility," said ESRT Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Christina Chiu.
  • ESRT shares dip 1.2% in after-hours trading.
