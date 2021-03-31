Bristow undergoes executive leadership transition
Mar. 31, 2021
- Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) changes its executive leadership team structure that will help the company capitalize on evolving market conditions and better position Bristow for long-term growth.
- David Stepanek will become Executive VP, Sales and Chief Transformation Officer or CTO.
- Senior VP, CFO Jennifer Whalen will receive the added responsibility of overseeing our Information Technology department.
- The changes are effective April 1st, as the company begins its new fiscal year.
- Chris Bradshaw, President and CEO comments, "These changes will optimize the talents and experience of our existing leadership team members and better align resources with the Company's long-term strategic priorities, which include a focus on new markets such as renewables, additional government services work, and advanced air mobility."
