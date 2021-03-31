Bristow undergoes executive leadership transition

  • Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) changes its executive leadership team structure that will help the company capitalize on evolving market conditions and better position Bristow for long-term growth.
  • David Stepanek will become Executive VP, Sales and Chief Transformation Officer or CTO.
  • Senior VP, CFO Jennifer Whalen will receive the added responsibility of overseeing our Information Technology department.
  • The changes are effective April 1st, as the company begins its new fiscal year.
  • Chris Bradshaw, President and CEO comments, "These changes will optimize the talents and experience of our existing leadership team members and better align resources with the Company's long-term strategic priorities, which include a focus on new markets such as renewables, additional government services work, and advanced air mobility."
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.