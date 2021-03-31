Safehold announces new $1B credit facility
Mar. 31, 2021 5:38 PM ETSafehold Inc. (SAFE)SAFEBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) replaces its existing $600M secured revolving credit facility with a new $1B unsecured revolving credit facility.
- The new facility will bear interest at a rate of LIBOR plus 100 basis points, a 30 basis point savings from the prior facility.
- “With its increased size and reduced cost, the new credit facility provides enhanced financial flexibility and supports Safehold’s ability to continue to scale. After recently receiving investment grade credit ratings, the new credit facility marks a strong first step towards unlocking opportunities from the unsecured markets as we work to further deliver lower cost, more efficient capital to our customers.” said Jay Sugarman, Chairman and CEO.
- Press Release