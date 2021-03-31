Northrop secures over $450M in Navy and Air Force contract modification
Mar. 31, 2021 5:53 PM ETNorthrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)NOCBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) has been awarded a ~$195.04M modification to a previously awarded fixed-price incentive (firm-target) contract. The modification exercises options to provide support services to include non-recurring engineering, software support activity and product support in support of E-2D Advanced Hawkeye Lot 9 full rate production aircraft.
- Work to be performed at multiple locations; and is expected to be completed in February 2026.
- Separately, Northrop Grumman Systems has been awarded a ~$259.59M firm-fixed-price modification to contract for Active Electronically Scanned Array radars of Air Force F-16 aircraft.
- The modification is for the exercise of options to include 115 production radars, as well as associated spares.
- Work to be performed in Linthicum Heights, Maryland, and is expected to be completed December 2023.