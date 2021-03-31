Fluent refinances into new five-year credit deal
- Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) has entered a new five-year credit agreement.
- That comprises a $50M term loan and revolving credit of up to $15M.
- Proceeds of the term loan will repay all outstanding amounts under Fluent's previous credit facility.
- Borrowings in the new credit facility bear interest at a floating rate (Libor margin of 1.75% to 2.75%, comparing favorably to the previous Libor margin of 7%).
- “This refinancing brings many benefits to Fluent, including considerably lowering our cost of debt capital, enhancing our financial flexibility and providing additional capital to support future growth opportunities,” says CFO Alex Mandel.