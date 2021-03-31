Lockheed Martin secures $610.47M Missile Defense Agency contract
Mar. 31, 2021 Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) By: Akanksha Bakshi
- Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) has been awarded a sole source contract for ~$610.47M under Foreign Military Sales (‘FMS’) cases to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (‘KSA’). It is a hybrid firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-incentive-fee, and cost reimbursement contract.
- Under this Phase II contract, the contractor will provide continued efforts initiated in the previously awarded Phase I contract as well as efforts related to ground production, training, spares, spares consolidation, software support, facility support, engineering services, obsolescence (pop-up), continental and outside the continental U.S. system integration and check-out, and maintenance.
- Work to be performed in various locations. The performance period is from April 1, 2021, through Aug. 31, 2027.