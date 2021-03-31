Bunge's deal to buy Brazil soy plants crumbles under legal weight - Reuters
Mar. 31, 2021 7:25 PM ETBunge Limited (BG)BGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Bunge's (NYSE:BG) agreement to buy two soy processing facilities in Brazil has been canceled following a long legal battle involving Imcopa, the seller of the assets, Reuters reports.
- Imcopa, which is seeking to sell the assets in a bid to emerge from bankruptcy, formally communicated the expiration of the agreement with Bunge to the court overseeing proceedings on March 24, according to the report.
- Under the terms of the now-defunct deal, Bunge agreed to take on debt of ~1B reais ($174M) attached to the soy plants and pay 50M reais for the facilities, which can process 1.5M metric tons/year of soybeans.
- The deal would have increased the number of Bunge oilseeds processing plants in Brazil to 10 from 8 previously.
