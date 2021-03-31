Waitr adds Chuck E. Cheese to its delivery platform
Mar. 31, 2021 7:59 PM ET By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Waitr Holdings (NASDAQ:WTRH) announces a new partnership with CEC Entertainment that will see it deliver from Chuck E. Cheese as well as its virtual kitchen brand Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings.
- The company says the new deal expands the Waitr and Bite Squad delivery options
- "We continue to add more and more restaurants for our loyal customers, who rely on us more than ever to get the food they want whenever and wherever they want it," says Waitr CEO Carl Grimstad,
