Campbell Soup sells Plum Organic as part of strategic shift
Mar. 31, 2021 8:06 PM ETCampbell Soup Company (CPB)CPBBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) unloads its Plum Organic organic baby food brands to Sun-Maid Growers of California for an undisclosed amount.
- The company says the sale of the Plum Organics baby food brand is part of its ongoing strategic process to create even greater focus on driving growth in the division’s core categories of soup, sauces and beverages.
- Campbell acquired Plum in 2013.
- The sales is anticipated to close sometime this spring.
- CPB +1.45% after hours to $51.00.
- Source: Press Release
- During Campbell's recent earnings conference call, execs talked about narrowing the focus of the company to key products that could appeal to younger consumers.