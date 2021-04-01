Micron, Western Digital are said to consider deals for chip maker Kioxia
Mar. 31, 2021 8:41 PM ETMicron Technology, Inc. (MU), WDCMU, WDCBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor43 Comments
- Micron (NASDAQ:MU) and Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) are reportedly considering making separate bids for Japanese chip maker Kioxia Holdings that could value the company at $30b. Micron gained 4.2% in after hours trading, while Western Digital rose 7.3%.
- A deal could be finalized this spring, though it's not guaranteed, according to a WSJ report. Kioxia is controlled by PE firm Bain Capital. It's not clear how a transaction would be structured. Kioxia was formerly called Toshiba Memory.
- Kioxia was planning an IPO, but shelved it in September with the pandemic. Kioxia may still consider an IPO if if it can't come to an agreement with one of the acquirers, the paper said.
