CTI BioPharma secures $51M capital raise
Apr. 01, 2021 12:21 AM ETCTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC)CTICBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) has priced its public offering of ~14.26M common shares at $2.50 and 600 shares of its Series X1 preferred stock at $25,000.
- Expected gross proceeds are $50.7M.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional ~2.14M shares.
- Each preferred share will be convertible into 10,000 shares of common stock at the election of the holder, subject to beneficial ownership conversion limits.
- Proceeds will be used for commercialization activities for pacritinib, working capital and general corporate purposes.
- Stifel and JMP Securities are joint book-running managers for the offering. BTIG is acting as lead manager.
- Closing date is April 6.
- Shares down 10.7% after-hours. Yesterday's close was $2.91.
- Previously (March 31): CTI BioPharma down 11% on proposing public offering