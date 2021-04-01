CTI BioPharma secures $51M capital raise

Apr. 01, 2021
  • CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) has priced its public offering of ~14.26M common shares at $2.50 and 600 shares of its Series X1 preferred stock at $25,000.
  • Expected gross proceeds are $50.7M.
  • Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional ~2.14M shares.
  • Each preferred share will be convertible into 10,000 shares of common stock at the election of the holder, subject to beneficial ownership conversion limits.
  • Proceeds will be used for commercialization activities for pacritinib, working capital and general corporate purposes.
  • Stifel and JMP Securities are joint book-running managers for the offering. BTIG is acting as lead manager.
  • Closing date is April 6.
  • Shares down 10.7% after-hours. Yesterday's close was $2.91.
  • Previously (March 31): CTI BioPharma down 11% on proposing public offering
