First-quarter roundup: bonds tumble, M&A jumps
Apr. 01, 2021 SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), QQQ, DIA, TBT, TLTSP500, SPY, COMP.IND, QQQ, DJI, DIA, TBT, TLT
- The broader market and cyclicals outperformed tech shares in Q1, while bond prices sank and deals had their biggest quarterly performance in 20 years.
- The S&P (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) is up 5.8% year to date, outpacing the Nasdaq (COMP) (NASDAQ:QQQ), which rose 2.8%. The Dow (DJI) (NYSEARCA:DIA), with its cyclical tilt to financials and industrials and its price-weighted calculation, rose 7.8% through the first three months.
- "Given the carnage we saw in some areas of the market recently, it may not seem that way but March was a very positive month for US equities across different styles and sectors," Bespoke Investment Group writes in a note. "At the index level, the Dow led the way surging nearly 7%, but the S&P 500 was also very strong, gaining more than 4.5%. Large Cap Tech was an area of relative weakness, but even the Nasdaq 100 was up 1.71% (just about all of which came on the last trading day of the month)."
- "Continuing a trend that has been in place all year, value stocks left growth in the dust, more than doubling the gains of growth stocks during March," Bespoke adds. "At the sector level, we saw both cyclicals and some defensives lead the way higher this month with Utilities rallying more than 10%, Industrials up 9%, Consumer Staples up 8.5%, and Materials up nearly 8%. While no sectors were down in March, Technology lagged the most by rallying 'only' 1.76%." (See Bespoke chart below.)
- In its review of Q1, DataTrek research says volatility is "returning to normal quicker than after prior years of outsized volatility."
- "Lots of liquidity into the US economy and financial system has helped corporate earnings rebound and valuations stabilize quickly," DataTrek's Jessica Rabe writes. "That, along with a solution to the crisis issue (i.e. vaccines) and lower equity sector correlations, have dampened volatility faster than prior post-crisis periods."
- Yields take off: One of the big weights on technology and other high-valuation stocks has been the rise in U.S. Treasury yields (NYSEARCA:TBT) (NASDAQ:TLT). Treasury prices sank the most since 1980, when the fed funds rate surged in an attempt to curb inflation. The Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury Index is off 4.25% over the past three months. Inflation expectations are a big reason for the rise in yields, with the 10-year breakeven rate approaching 2.4, levels not since in nearly eight years.
- "I think yields continue to go up," Bob Parker, senior adviser at Quilvest Wealth Management says.
- "When you have the Fed forecast 2021 growth up 6.5% ... we will have an uptick in headline inflation," he told Bloomberg, adding that Fed chief Jay Powell is content to remain behind the curve on price increases.
- M&A booms: Mergers and acquisition enjoyed their best performance in two decades in Q1. A big boon to that activity is SPACs putting money raised to use. The amount reported of public companies buying private companies rose to $435B in Q1, up 86% from the year-ago period, according to a Bloomberg estimate. North America led dealmaking with $644B, followed by Europe at $286B and Asia Pacific at $261B.