Hong Kong to resume Pfizer COVID-19 shots after defective packaging
Apr. 01, 2021 5:41 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE), BNTXPFE, BNTXBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Hong Kong will resume administering the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) on Monday following a 12-day suspension over packaging defects detected in one batch.
- An additional 300K doses of the vaccine are expected to arrive on Friday, Civil Service Secretary Patrick Nip said.
- No safety issues were found in the defective batch as well as in a separate, unused batch of vaccine.
- “BioNTech believes that the efficacy of the vaccine has not been affected, so members of the public who have taken the BioNTech vaccine need not be worried,” said Constance Chan, Hong Kong's director of health.
- Random checks will also be stepped up to ensure that vaccine packaging is safe, she said.
- Apart from the Pfizer vaccine, Hong Kong residents have the option to receive Chinese-made Sinovac shots, although acceptance of that vaccine has fallen after reports that several people with chronic illnesses died after getting it.
- The packaging defects included loose caps and leakage from some bottles.