Low-cost airline Frontier prices IPO at $19, stock trades today
Apr. 01, 2021 5:47 AM ETFrontier Group Holdings, Inc. (ULCC)ULCCBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC) has priced its initial public offering of 30M common stock at $19.00 per share, at the lower end of the expected range of $19-$21 per share.
- Offering consists of 15M common shares offered by the company and 15M shares by certain existing stockholders.
- A selling stockholder has granted the underwriters an option to buy an additional 4.5M shares of common stock.
- The company will receive net proceeds of ~$266M from the offering.
- The shares are expected to begin trading today on the Nasdaq and the offering is expected to close on April 6.
- This is airlines second attempt to public filing (earlier filed in July 2020).