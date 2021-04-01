Low-cost airline Frontier prices IPO at $19, stock trades today

  • Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC) has priced its initial public offering of 30M common stock at $19.00 per share, at the lower end of the expected range of $19-$21 per share.
  • Offering consists of 15M common shares offered by the company and 15M shares by certain existing stockholders.
  • A selling stockholder has granted the underwriters an option to buy an additional 4.5M shares of common stock.
  • The company will receive net proceeds of ~$266M from the offering.
  • The shares are expected to begin trading today on the Nasdaq and the offering is expected to close on April 6.
  • This is airlines second attempt to public filing (earlier filed in July 2020).
