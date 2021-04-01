SPI Energy repaid in full $13.4M Convertible Promissory Note
Apr. 01, 2021 5:51 AM ETSPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI)SPIBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) has fully paid in cash $13.4M owed under the Convertible Promissory Note issued to Union Sky Holding Group Limited by the Company in December 2014.
- Xiaofeng Peng, Chairman and CEO of SPI Energy, commented, "With the recent closing of our registered direct offering, we have greatly improved our balance sheet and working capital position. Immediately eliminating the convertible debenture in its entirety removes a large liability on our balance sheet and prevents new potentially onerous penalty and security provisions. We are thrilled to have eliminated this risk for our shareholders."