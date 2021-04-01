Resideo buys Norfolk Wire & Electronics
- Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) acquired privately-held Norfolk Wire & Electronics, based in Richmond. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- Norfolk is a regional distributor of security, telecom, network, and audio-video related products, supplies and tools.
- Jay Geldmacher, President, and CEO of Resideo: "The products and services of Norfolk Wire & Electronics complement ADI's existing offerings and expand our reach into an attractive growth market."
- The acquisition increases ADI's branch presence in the mid-Atlantic region. It strengthens its local bulk product availability and custom cutting services, pre-and-post technical support, and project assistance.
