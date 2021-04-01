Quest Diagnostics divests ownership interests in Q² Solutions to IQVIA
Apr. 01, 2021 7:12 AM ETQuest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX), IQVDGX, IQVBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) announced the sale of its minority share in Q2 Solutions to IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) for $760M in an all-cash transaction.
- Q2 Solutions, established as a JV (IQVIA and Quest) in 2015, is a global clinical laboratory services organization that provides comprehensive testing, project management, supply chain, biorepository, biospecimen and consent tracking solutions for clinical trials.
- Earlier, IQVIA owned a 60% majority share and Quest owned the remaining.
- Under a multi-year agreement, Quest will remain the strategic preferred laboratory provider for Q2 Solutions' clients, providing a range of complementary lab testing capabilities.