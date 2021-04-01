Verizon signs first private 5G deal in Europe
Apr. 01, 2021 7:16 AM ETVerizon Communications Inc. (VZ)VZ, NOKBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor29 Comments
- Verizon (NYSE:VZ) signs a deal with Associated British Ports to deploy 5G at the Port of Southampton, marking Verizon's virst European private 5G deal.
- ABP operates 21 ports including Southampton, the UK's busiest port.
- The network will be deployed in conjunction with Nokia (NYSE:NOK) and Southampton will be the first UK mainland port with a private 5G network.
- “Businesses such as ABP, are coming under more pressure to evolve their services at tremendous speeds in order to take advantage of new commercial opportunities. Along with Nokia, we have been able to equip ABP to take advantage of the immediate benefits private 5G offers, and most importantly prepare the Port of Southampton to take full advantage of new technology applications and real-time analytics which will digitally transform its services in the future,” says Verizon Business CEO Tami Erwin.
- Press release.