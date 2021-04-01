Dosing underway in SpringWorks Therapeutics' nirogacestat combo study in multiple myeloma

Apr. 01, 2021 7:16 AM ETSpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (SWTX)SWTXBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • The first patient has been dosed in SpringWorks Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:SWTX) Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating nirogacestat in combination with Janssen's teclistamab in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
  • The Phase 1b trial is being advanced pursuant to a clinical collaboration and supply agreement that SpringWorks entered into with Janssen Biotech in September 2020.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Janssen is assuming all costs associated with the Phase 1b study, other than expenses related to the supply of nirogacestat.
  • In addition, SpringWorks is conducting a global Phase 3, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial (the DeFi Trial) to evaluate nirogacestat as a monotherapy in adults with progressing desmoid tumors.Nirogacestat is an investigational, oral, selective, small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor in Phase 3 clinical development for desmoid tumors, which are rare and often debilitating and disfiguring soft-tissue tumors.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.