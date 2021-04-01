Dosing underway in SpringWorks Therapeutics' nirogacestat combo study in multiple myeloma
Apr. 01, 2021 7:16 AM ETSpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (SWTX)SWTXBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- The first patient has been dosed in SpringWorks Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:SWTX) Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating nirogacestat in combination with Janssen's teclistamab in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
- The Phase 1b trial is being advanced pursuant to a clinical collaboration and supply agreement that SpringWorks entered into with Janssen Biotech in September 2020.
- Under the terms of the agreement, Janssen is assuming all costs associated with the Phase 1b study, other than expenses related to the supply of nirogacestat.
- In addition, SpringWorks is conducting a global Phase 3, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial (the DeFi Trial) to evaluate nirogacestat as a monotherapy in adults with progressing desmoid tumors.Nirogacestat is an investigational, oral, selective, small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor in Phase 3 clinical development for desmoid tumors, which are rare and often debilitating and disfiguring soft-tissue tumors.