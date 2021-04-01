Macau gaming revenue up 58% in March against soft comparable
- Gross gaming revenue in Macau was up 58% Y/Y to $1.04B in March to fall short of the consensus estimate for a gain of 71% against the soft pandemic period comparable.
- The region saw increased visitation from Mainland China as some travel restrictions were relaxed.
- Macau GGR is down 22.5% YTD after three months.
- Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau ([[WYNMF], OTCPK:WYNMY), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF), MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) and Studio City International (NYSE:MSC).
- Compare Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings on casino stocks.