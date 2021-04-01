MediPharm Labs and STADA commence first sales in Germany under turnkey supply agreement
- MediPharm Labs (OTCQX:MEDIF) and STADA Arzneimittel AG, European consumer health and generics company, under an exclusive, turnkey supply agreement, have commenced sales in Germany.
- Patients in Germany will now be able to access GMP-certified quality medical cannabis from STADA through local pharmacies under the brand – CannabiSTADA, distributed through STADAPHARM, a direct subsidiary of STADA.
- "Based on our first deliveries under this portfolio agreement, we are ramping up new products that German patients suffering from chronic pain can count on to meet their individual personalized therapeutic needs," president & interin CEO Keith Strachan commented.
- At full launch in 2021, MediPharm Labs will provide STADA with eight differentiated products including three specialized cannabis extract formulations with different THC and CBD concentrations.
- Medical cannabis market in Germany is currently valued at between €150M and €175M and the Medical Cannabis Network estimated that Germany's dominance in the European cannabis market could expand to €1.5B by 2025.