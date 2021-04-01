Earthstone Energy to buy Midland Basin assets in $126M deal
Apr. 01, 2021 7:19 AM ETEarthstone Energy, Inc. (ESTE)ESTEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) agrees to acquire operated assets in the Midland Basin from Tracker Resource Development and related well-bore interests from Sequel Energy Group for $126.5M in cash and stock.
- Earthstone says current net production of the assets is ~7,800 boe/day (21% oil, 59% liquids) from 71 wells in a complementary location to its existing operated assets.
- "We paid an attractive price for this producing asset, and while the inventory may not fit into our capital plans this year, the 49 drilling locations represent low-risk and repeatable upside value not included in our purchase price valuation," the company says.
- Earthstone shares appear fairly expensive based on 2021 production levels but more fairly priced based on reserve values, Elephant Analytics writes in a neutral analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.