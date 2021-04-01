Biden calls out Amazon for using federal tax loopholes
Apr. 01, 2021 7:36 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)AMZNBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor323 Comments
- As he unveiled the $2T infrastructure plan yesterday, President Biden called out Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) as being one of the 91 Fortune 500 companies that "use various loopholes where they pay not a single solitary penny in federal income tax."
- The infrastructure plan would increase the corporate tax rate to 28% from 21% and change tax code to close those loopholes allowing companies to move profits overseas.
- “I don’t want to punish them but that’s just wrong,” Biden continued.
- Amazon paid federal taxes in 2019 but hadn't paid in the two prior years.
- In response, Amazon pointed to a tweet from Jay Carney, currently Amazon's public policy and communications chief but previously a White House press secretary during the Obama administration.
- Carney: "If the R&D Tax Credit is a 'loophole,' it's certainly one Congress strongly intended. The R&D Tax credit has existed since 1981, was extended 15 times with bi-partisan support and was made permanent in 2015 in a law signed by President Obama."
