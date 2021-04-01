Williams-Sonoma lands higher price target from Telsey
Apr. 01, 2021 7:37 AM ETWilliams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)WSMBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Telsey Advisory Group boosts its price target on Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) to $195 from $175.
- Analyst Cristina Fernández: "Looking ahead, we continue to view Williams-Sonoma as well positioned to benefit from three trends: 1) a permanent shift to digital that plays to its strength with ~70% of sales online in 2020; 2) higher spending on home categories driven by housing turnover, a shift to larger suburban homes, and permanent work-from-home arrangements; and, 3) an affluent consumer (HHI >$100,000) who is in strong financial shape, given rising home values and stock market gains. Although WSM could trade sideways near-term as sentiment shifts to stocks that are set to benefit from increased spending in categories like travel, entertainment, and dining out, we view Williams-Sonoma as one of the companies emerging from the pandemic stronger and with greater market share."
- The firm keeps an Outperform rating on WSM and says its price target is based off a 20X multiple of the 2021 EPS estimate.
- Shares of WSM are up 0.12% premarket to $179.41.
- Last month, Williams-Sonoma posted a strong earnings report for the holiday quarter.