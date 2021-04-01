Harbor Custom Development sells 50 lots to Lennar for $7M
Apr. 01, 2021 Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (HCDI)
- Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) trades 4.1% higher premarket closed on the phase 6 sale of 50 residential lots at Soundview Estates in Bremerton, Washington to Lennar Northwest, subsidiary of Lennar, for $7M.
- Currently, Harbor announced the completion of infrastructure improvements on 240 lots at Soundview Estates, of which 215 were purchased by Lennar for single family home construction.
- "We are excited to complete this transaction with Lennar and look forward to closing 99 additional lots in phase 7 with Lennar during Q2," president & CEO Sterling Griffin commented.