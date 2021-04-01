Pacific Western Bank buys Homeowners Association Services Division from MUFG Union Bank, N.A.

Apr. 01, 2021 7:40 AM ETPacWest Bancorp (PACW)PACWBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Pacific Western Bank, a wholly-owned banking subsidiary of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to acquire Homeowners Association (HOA) Services Division from MUFG Union Bank, N.A. for a premium of 5.9% on deposits plus the net book values of certain assumed assets and liabilities for cash consideration of ~ $250M.
  • This acquisition enhances the Bank’s strategy to expand its product offerings to its customers and to diversify its revenue and funding sources.
  • The bank believes that the HOA business unit’s high quality, low-cost deposits will diversify the Bank’s existing core deposits and provide an attractive funding source in a rising interest rate environment.
  • The acquisition is expected to close in 4Q21.
