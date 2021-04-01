Dosing underway in Synthetic Bio's early-stage SYN-020 study in intestinal alkaline phosphatase
Apr. 01, 2021 7:44 AM ETSynthetic Biologics, Inc. (SYN)SYNBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Synthetic Biologics (NYSEMKT:SYN) has commenced enrollment and six study participants were dosed in a Phase 1a single-ascending dose clinical trial of SYN-020 intestinal alkaline phosphatase.
- The Phase 1a study is designed to evaluate safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of four single-ascending doses of oral SYN-020 in healthy volunteers.
- In all, up to 24 healthy adult volunteers will be enrolled into four cohorts, with top-line data expected in Q3.
- Also, a multiple-ascending dose study of SYN-020 is planned to begin in Q3.
- SYN-020 is a recombinant bovine IAP formulated for oral delivery to the small intestine.