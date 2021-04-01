Dosing underway in Synthetic Bio's early-stage SYN-020 study in intestinal alkaline phosphatase

Apr. 01, 2021 7:44 AM ETSynthetic Biologics, Inc. (SYN)SYNBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Synthetic Biologics (NYSEMKT:SYN) has commenced enrollment and six study participants were dosed in a Phase 1a single-ascending dose clinical trial of SYN-020 intestinal alkaline phosphatase.
  • The Phase 1a study is designed to evaluate safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of four single-ascending doses of oral SYN-020 in healthy volunteers.
  • In all, up to 24 healthy adult volunteers will be enrolled into four cohorts, with top-line data expected in Q3.
  • Also, a multiple-ascending dose study of SYN-020 is planned to begin in Q3.
  • SYN-020 is a recombinant bovine IAP formulated for oral delivery to the small intestine.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.