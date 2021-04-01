Atlantic Power to sell capacity from Oxnard for 2022-23
Apr. 01, 2021 Atlantic Power Corporation (AT-OLD) By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) says it has executed a new agreement to sell capacity from its Oxnard, Calif., power plant for an additional two years through year-end 2023.
- The plant currently operates under a Resource Adequacy agreement through the end of 2021.
- The capacity payment is modestly higher than the level in place for 2021, the company says, adding that it expects a modest level of project adjusted EBITDA from Oxnard in 2022-23 similar to the level expected for 2021.
- Earlier this year, I Squared Capital agreed to buy Atlantic Power for $3.03/share.