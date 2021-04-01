Royalty Pharma acquires royalty interest in cabozantinib from GSK

  • Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) has acquired a royalty interest in the cabozantinib products Cabometyx and Cometriq from GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) for an upfront payment of $342M.
  • The deal also includes up to $50M in additional payments contingent on the achievement of regulatory approvals of cabozantinib for prostate cancer and lung cancer in the U.S. and Europe.
  • Cabometyx, a multi-tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI), is approved for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) both as monotherapy and in combination with Bristol Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) as a first line treatment.
  • Under the terms of the deal, Royalty Pharma has purchased royalties on the products’ net sales in non-U.S. markets through the full term of the royalty and royalties on net sales in the U.S. through September 2026, after which U.S. royalties will remain with GSK.
  • GSK is entitled to a 3% royalty on worldwide net sales as a result of its 2002 collaboration with Exelixis.
