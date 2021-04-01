MicroStrategy gets new Buy rating from BTIG on bitcoin strategy, model shift
Apr. 01, 2021 7:51 AM ETMicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR)MSTRBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor8 Comments
- BTIG analyst Mark Palmer analyst Mark Palmer initiates coverage of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) with a Buy rating and a price target of $850 based on his sum-of-the-parts analysis, assuming that the price of bitcoin rises to $95K by year-end 2022.
- MSTR stock climbs 1.5% in premarket trading.
- "We fully acknowledge that MSTR, which last August became the first publicly traded U.S. company to adopt bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset, has taken a massive unhedged long position on a highly volatile speculative asset," Palmer wrote in a note.
- Thus, anyone who invests in the stock should understand that their investment is highly correlated with the price of bitcoin, he added.
- Palmer views bitcoin as a sort of digital gold, "an attractive, non-sovereign store of value at a time when unprecedented levels of global fiscal and monetary stimulus have heightened investors’ concerns about monetary inflation and the debasement of fiat currencies."
- By using bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset, MSTR aims to protect the company's inherent value in the long run, he added. The strategy also enables MSTR to "capture upside arising from the increased adoption of the cryptocurrency by institutional investors concerned about mounting inflationary pressures."
- The value of MSTR's 91,326 bitcoin (at last report) is ~$5.4B, equal to 75% of its market cap.
- Since adding bitcoin to its balance sheet, MSTR's stock price has soared 449%, the price of bitcoin has jumped 395%, and the Nasdaq has appreciated by 21%.
- MSTR shares are trading 48% below their Feb. 9 price, "creating an attractive entry point, in our view," Palmer wrote.
- The company also offers "an attractive business analytics software play, especially as the company executes a shift from a product license model to a cloud-first, SaaS subscription model featuring mobile offerings."
- Palmer's Buy rating contrasts with the Neutral Quant rating and aligns with the Bullish average rating of SA Authors (2 Very Bullish, 2 Neutral).
- MSTR total return falls below bitcoin's return in graph below.
